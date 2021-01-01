BeauKON Tea Tree Relaxing Facial Sheet Mask with Centella Asiatica, Korean Daily Face Mask, Hydrating and Relaxing (4 Pack)

TEA TREE EXTRACT: Formulated with tea tree extract (melaleuca Alternifolia) to help soothe and relax the skin by reducing irritation with a cooling effect. Anti-inflammatory properties reduce swelling and redness. CENTELLA ASIATICA EXTRACT: Rich in antioxidants and amino acids to hydrate and soothe upset or compromised skin. RELAXING AND HYDRATING: Helps relax skin from harmful environmental factors and calms skin irritation. FOR ALL SKIN TYPES: Gentle to use for all skin types including combination, oily, dry and normal. BeauKON DAILY SHEET MASK: Each pack contains one single use facial mask made from Tencel fibers. Made without synthetic fragrance, SLS, SLES and Parabens.