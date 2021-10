Kindergarten Squad back to school teachers team, kindergarten crew, Elementary schools funny idea ffor Boys, Girls, Kids, little human, students, kinder, child, toddler, baby, dude, Students, Teachers Class Kindergarten Squad Leader, Team Kindergarten, Matching Group Kinder Kindergarten dude cool ideas to wear in the first day of school and surprise your classroom.Team TK Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem