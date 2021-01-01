Teacher Shark Doo Women Teacher School First Last Day Premium T-Shirt

This teacher Shark Doo Doo makes the cutest shirt for any women kindergarten, school, or preschool teacher. got the 100th-day of school, the first day of school, the last day, or just as an appreciation gift. For the whole matching apparel series, lots of beautiful colors and tees versions for the whole family, baby, daddy, mommy, grandma, grandpa, brother, and more, "Sharking Baby Co". This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.