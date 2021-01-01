Teacher with an Open Heart Teacher Sayings Gifts Graduation Tote Bag

Teacher appreciation gifts. Teacher who loves his students. Teacher gifts for birthday, graduation or Christmas. Teacher student loves, gifts for teachers, teachers, graduation teachers, teacher sayings, teacher birthday, teacher Christmas, teacher motifs, teacher love, teacher day 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.