Teaching Preschool Is My Cardio Tote Bag

Pastel pink blue purple gradient 80s 90s aesthetic for back to school or teacher appreciation on the first day of school. Teaching is my cardio A funny sarcastic preschool instructor quote joke pun saying for women or men that love teaching preschoolers and online prek virtual school. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.