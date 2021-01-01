STRUT-THIS Teagan 7/8 Legging. - size M (also in S) STRUT-THIS Teagan 7/8 Legging. - size M (also in S) 83% poly 17% spandex. Elastic waistband. Reflective logo detail. Moisture wicking fabric. Four-way stretch fit. Item not sold as a set. Made in USA. STRR-WP84. 3008BCOW. Started by two mother and daughter teams in 2011, Strut-This is a brand whose mission is to empower women of all ages to feel confident and be stylish while working out. Their quality active wear transitions effortlessly from the gym to brunch and everywhere in between.