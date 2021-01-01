MINKPINK Teagan Sweetheart Midi Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M) MINKPINK Teagan Sweetheart Midi Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M) Self: 75% viscose 25% linenLining: 100% viscose. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder ties. Side slit detail. Lightweight woven fabric. Imported. MINK-WD751. IM21S2478. Hailing from Australia, MINKPINK is an it girls go-to for that one mini dress you want to live in, favorite shorts, sweaters and flirty swim. From fresh florals to sassy stripes, boho styles to sophisticated modern cuts, MINKPINK is everything you want and more.