Teak Salad Servings With Pewter Bunny End

These handcrafted Vagabond House salad servers, hewn and polished from beautifully striated teak, are an elegant and functional addition to a salad buffet service. The wide-mouthed, shallow serving spoon and notched "spork"-style fork have extended-length handles that rest comfortably in even the deepest bowls of fresh greens. The servers measure 13.25 inches long, with a 3-inch wide mouth. Each tip is adorned with a small carved pewter bunny, created with distinct attention to detail - every hair of their tiny tails and sweet furry ears is embellished on the tiny sculpted caps. Smoothly polished teak is easy to hand-wash, and the slim handles and lightweight material make serving buffet-style a breeze. The rounded ends of the servers keep even the most delicate field greens and fresh vegetables from splitting or bruising. From elegant Easter brunches to fun outdoor barbecues in the summer, these teak salad servers with bunny caps from Vagabond House will make your table service shine.