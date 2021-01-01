Team Czech | proud family - surname gift T-Shirt

This product is a perfect gift for any family gathering of the Czech family for anniversaries, sporting events, supporting fan clubs, friends, acquaintances and, of course, for family members. Timeless and suitable for everyday use. The personalised family name print Czech, is ideal for birthdays, Christmas, Easter and anniversaries, as well as Mother's Day, Father's Day, or other occasions, such as sports or club events. A great gift for the Czech's. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem