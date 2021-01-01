Under Armour Team Football OTC Socks 2 Pack, Men's, Large, White

Prep for the big game with the Under Armour® Team Football OTC Socks. With an over-the-calf design and targeted cushioning, these socks are ideal for suiting up before practice or the next game. Designed with all the reliable elements of a UA sock, the Team Football socks deliver breathable support to your feet and calves so you can put your best foot forward to defeat the opposition. FEATURES: UA football socks deliver premium comfort with strategic cushioning Added cushion in high-impact areas adds protection to the feet Embedded arch support reduces overall foot fatigue during the game ArmourDry™ Material wicks moisture away and accelerated evaporation ArmourBlock® Technology prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria SIZE CHART: Sock Size: Medium = Shoe Size: Men's 4-8.5, Women's 7-10.5 Sock Size: Large = Shoe Size: Men's 9-12.5, Women's 11-13