Lead the team to victory in the adidas Team Issue Fleece Joggers. Regular fit jogger pants with a slightly-tapered leg for a modern look. climawarm fabric acts as lightweight, breathable insulation that traps warm air close to the body while still allowing perspiration to escape. Elastic waistband with inner drawstring. Side hand pockets. Brand logo at left hip. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in U.S.A. and Imported.