Team Preschool We Stick Together Peanut Butter Jelly Toast Tote Bag

We stick together in preschool. Makes a great gift for preschool pre-K students, teacher students or teachers who love their class. To wear on the last day of school, back to school, graduation, school trip or anniversary. Add this to Christmas and birthday gift ideas. Team pre-k rocks. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.