Preschool Grade Teacher Funny Lover Back To School / First Day Of School for educator, principal, SPED teacher, Kindergarten, Pre-K, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade Teacher Teacher Life Teacher First Day Of School / First Day Of School for educator, principal, SPED teacher, Kindergarten, Pre-K, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade Teacher This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.