Nike Team USA Windrunner Women's Medal Stand Jacket

PATRIOTIC THREADS. The Nike Team USA Medal Stand Jacket features classic Windrunner style with plenty of patriotic spirit. The traditional tracksuit silhouette is perfected with inspiration from the clean lines of Japanese Kimonos. Made with a blend of at least 90% recycled materials, the crinkle fabric features laser-cut perforations to help you stay cool and comfortable. Cool Under Pressure Laser-cut perforations under the arms and on the lower back give breathability where you need it most. Nike Grind Accents The badge at the chest, zipper pulls and bungee toggle all feature Nike Grind. Nike Grind material is made from scraps from the footwear manufacturing process. Efficiency By Design New panel designs were created to reduce waste. Fabrics that would've otherwise been trimmed have been folded and sewn into the design at the sleeves and side seams. More Benefits Engineered USA lettering across hand pockets. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 100% nylon. Panels: 51% polyester/25% nylon/24% cotton. Machine wash Imported Style: CK4604; Color: White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult