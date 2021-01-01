With a shell made from 100% repurposed polyester, the Cotopaxi Teca Windbreaker 1/2 Zip keeps unused textiles from being discarded. Attached hood with adjustable drawcord. Half-zip closure with zipper garage for comfort. Long-sleeve coverage with elastic cuffs. Two front hand pockets. Ribbed hem. 600mm PU backer for added water resistance. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size Women's MD/Men's SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.