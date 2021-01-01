Tech Multi Station Wireless Charger Bluetooth Clock Radio Docking Speaker for iPhone 6 7 8 x and xs Wireless Phone Charging Dock iPhoneSamsung USB.

TECH MULTI STATION wireless bluetooth charging alarm clock speaker by is created with smart phones and accessories in mind. Weather you use a Samsung or an iPhone 6, 7, 8, 8 plus, x, xs, you can dock your phone on our docking radios. Our charger clocks include a usb port for digital. music streaming, fm radio, and alarmclock. Our bedroom bedside QI charge accessory is great in bedrooms or the office Our unique dual knob looking wooden stereo is the BEST! YOU'LL LOVE OUR COOL LOOK! Our cute old school wood fashioned adds modern style to your bedroom nightstand or desk. It's complete with heavy double knobs that are easy to use. These speakers are good for amazing all day speakerphone music streaming. Weather you use an iPhone8, 6s, s8, iPod, or a Samsung Android Galaxy, it's all compatible! No WiFi needed. Blutooth works without apps! NO WIRLESS PAD NEEDED! This alram clcok charges Apple and Samsung phones that have wireless charging functions. The large knobs are s