Nike TechKnit Ultra Men's Running Top

LIGHT, VENTILATED, MADE TO MOVE. The Nike TechKnit Ultra Top delivers a premium, lightweight feel during your route. Zones of ventilation are placed exactly where you need it, keeping you cool with every step. Targeted Cool Data from hundreds of runners was used to inform areas of ventilation where you need them. A 2-toned graphic showcases where the mesh zones are placed. Keep It Moving Knit fabric is lightweight to help you move freely and without distractions. Product Details Slim fit Reduced neckband Reflective elements 63% nylon/37% polyester Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: CJ5344; Color: Black/Dark Smoke Grey; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult