APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Wave Sneaker in White. - size 9 (also in 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9.5) APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Wave Sneaker in White. - size 9 (also in 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9.5) High-elastic stretch TechLoom upper with Propelium sole. Made in China. Phantom lace-up front. Internal cage provides additional support while allowing full range of motion. Strategically placed ventilation zones. Convertible design allows you to remove laces completely, transforming into a slip-on style. Lightweight at 7.1 oz. 8mm drop from the heel to the forefoot places your foot in a natural position for efficient running. AHPR-WZ188. 2-2-009-321-102. Athletic Propulsion Labs offers unique sportswear that fuses technology, performance and fashion, enabling athletes to maximize their potential in all aspects of their life. The revolutionary products symbolize the ultimate intersection of design and performance.