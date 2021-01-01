Balenciaga Technical Rib-Knit A-Line Skirt

Rich ribbing runs the length of this classic A-line midi skirt offering a textured feel to the cold-weather knitwear piece. Seamless waist Pull-on style Rib-knit finish Polypropylene/viscose/wool/polyamide/polyester/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 36" long Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Spain in 1919 by Crist bal Balenciaga, the iconic couture house is known for pushing boundaries with sculptural shapes and modern fabrications. Now based in Paris with Creative Director Demna Gvasalia at the helm, the brand continues to create meticulously tailored ready-to-wear, and innovative handbag, shoes and accessories. Advanced Designer - Balenciaga > Balenciaga > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balenciaga. Color: Noir. Size: Medium.