Constructed of poly ballistic fabric with diamond ripstop accents. Brushed tricot lined padded drop-in laptop compartment will accommodate most 17 inch laptops Smart sleeve on the back of the bag to secure to an upright. Brushed tricot lined sunglass pocket Top quick access pocket can hold sunglasses or headphones. Contoured dual density shoulder straps Tablet/iPad pocket plus essential business organizer. Side pockets with elastic stretch for drink bottles 8.6x13. 3x18