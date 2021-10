Reaching cult status when it debuted in 2013, this faux-fur teddy-bear coat is coveted for its cozy feel and ability to turn any outfit into a statement-maker. Dropped shoulders and angled-forward sleeve seams augment the oversized, cocoon-like shape, enveloping you in decadent softness and warmth. 41" length (size Small) Double-breasted button closure Notched lapels Front welt pockets Lined 60% alpaca, 28% wool, 12% silk Dry clean Made in Italy