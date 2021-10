The funny saying "Ich brauche keine Therapie ich muss einfach nur zu meinem Hamster" is perfect for all teddy hamsters and hamster lovers. Show your love for your teddy hamster or Zergmaster and cheer friends with this design. The saying is perfect as a gift for any teddy hamster or teddy hamster owner, even a dwarf hamster owner will enjoy this design. Also suitable for golden hamsters and white ribbon gold hamster owners. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem