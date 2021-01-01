Saint Laurent Teddy Raglan-Sleeve Jacket

This statement jacket offers luxurious style complete with a woven jacquard finish. Spread collar Long raglan sleeves Button cuffs Zip front Waist buttoned flap pockets Elasticized waist Polyester/acetate/metallic fibre Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent revolutionized 20th-century style when he launched his collection in 1961, merging sleek silhouettes with masterful tailoring. Today, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues the house's legacy with bold accessories, sleek shoes and cool, everyday essentials. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saint Laurent. Color: Bleu Ocre. Size: 38.