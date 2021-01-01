Max Mara Tedgirl Double-Breasted Coat

A signature style, this plush-knit coat has an oversized, double-breasted silhouette. Notch collar Long sleeves Double-breasted button front Waist welt pockets Lined Alpaca/wool/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 48 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Brown. Size: XS.