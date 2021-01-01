Max Mara Tedgirl Double-Breasted Teddy Coat

Constructed from an alpaca and wool-blend, this cozy teddy coat features a double-breasted closure and notch lapel. Notch lapels Long sleeves Double-breasted button front Side slip pockets 62% alpaca/wool 26% virgin woo/12% silk Lining: 100% viscose Do not wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Turtle Dove. Size: Small.