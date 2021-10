Black Widow White Face Tee. Keep comfy in this stylish graphic tee that's crafted from superhero-soft cotton. Full graphic text: Black Widow.Size S: 28.25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.