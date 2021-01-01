McDavid TEFLX Knee/Elbow/Shin Pads - Pair, XL, Black

Run the court in comfort with the McDavid® TEFLX™ Knee/Elbow/Shin Pads. The 9mm Hex™ technology provides ample padding for a long-lasting and easy fit during every indoor sporting event. Complete with TEFLX™ technology, these pads provide you with an ultra-durable resistance coating that is sure to hold up under the most extreme conditions. The extended length and moisture-wicking hDc™ technology complete the pair. FEATURES: TEFLX™ ultra-durable resistance coated pads TEFLX™ technology provides durability on hard surfaces 9mm Hex™ technology composition for ample cushioning Extended length offers complete coverage and natural support hDc™ technology reduces moisture Great fit for knees, elbows or shins Machine washable for an easy experience Set includes one pair (two pads) 80% nylon, 20% spandex Style: 6440X MCDAVID HEX™ SIZE CHART Knee circumference: 13” – 14.5” = S Knee circumference: 14.5” – 15.5” = M Knee circumference: 15.5” – 16.5” = L Knee circumference: 16.5” – 18.5” = XL Knee circumference: 18.5” – 21” = 2XL Elbow circumference: 9” – 12” = S Elbow circumference: 12” – 16” = M Elbow circumference: 16” and up = L/XL/2XL