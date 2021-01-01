Givenchy Teint Couture Blurring Foundation Balm1 oz

The unique creamy formula of this foundation balm from Givenchy reveals and enhances skin's beauty. Radiating with a fresh glow, the complexion is smooth and unified. Its soft, creamy, and delicate melt-in texture intuitively glides on to fuse with the curves of the face. The lightweight balm contains no greasy oil, but instead a selection of components that vanish on application, ideal for anyone looking for a buildable foundation that blurs skin's imperfections to create a natural and second-skin effect. The light-and-blur complex is used to visibly hide imperfections and fine lines, giving the skin radiance. The complexion is lightly corrected, without a masky feeling.



How do I use it: Apply with the fingertips, smoothing over the skin from the middle toward the outer facial contours. For customized coverage, the balm's extremely fine texture can be applied in one or two layers without buildup or heaviness. For ideal results, complete face makeup with Teint Couture Concealer (not included), the virtuoso concealer that corrects and illuminates the eyes in a single step.



From Givenchy.



Includes: