Givenchy Teint Couture Everwear 24H Foundation SPF 20 P350 1 oz/ 30 mL

A foundation with up to 24-hour wear and medium-to-full coverage blurs imperfections, hydrates, and evens out the complexion for a flawless, natural finish. Coverage: Medium Finish: Natural Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily SPF: SPF 20Highlighted Ingredients: - Octinoxate and Titanium Dioxide: Sunscreen. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens. What Else You Need to Know: This foundation blurs imperfections, hydrates, and revives the skin's natural glow. Its non-oily, buildable texture blends with the skin, leaving a bare-skin sensation.