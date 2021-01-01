From givenchy

Givenchy - Teint Couture Everwear 24H Radiant Concealer - # 32 6ml/0.21oz

$19.99 on sale
($34.00 save 41%)
In stock
Description

A creamy, richly pigmented eye concealer. Perfectly hides under-eye circles & imperfections. Blurs the eye contour, evens out fine lines & boosts brightness. Easily glides on with its heart-shaped applicator & provides a buildable coverage for desired result. Formulated to resist intense days, physical activities & varying weather conditions. Anti-fatigue & waterproof formula ensures a luminous & smooth finish throughout the day. Available in a wide range of shades suitable for different skin tones.

