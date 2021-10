What it is: An oil-free, long-wearing, liquid foundation that delivers a velvety-smooth complexion for up to 24 hours. Who it's for: Anyone with any skin type who wants medium-to-full, buildable coverage and a velvety matte finish. What it does: This foundation was made for those ultra-long days that you don't have the time to retouch your makeup. Formulated with color-true NAI pigments, it maintains your skin's pH level so that color stays put