Design house: Lancome. Series: Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Wear & Comfort. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation Liquid. Size: 1.0 oz. Color: 10.3 Pecan. Barcode: 3614272450561.Seamlessly covers imperfections, leaving skin smooth and flawless with a natural matte finish. The oil-free foundation feels lightweight and breathable on skin. Color stays fresh all day without oxidizing or fading. Suitable for sensitive skin. Lancome - Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Wear & Comfort Foundation SPF15 - #10.3 Pecan 30ml/1.0 oz.