Lancome's Teint Miracle Foundation has a formula with bioptic pigments combined with classic mineral pigments to reproduce the appearance of radiance for perfect looking skin. When you apply this makeup for the day. 5-percent of light is reflected, naturally making your skin radiant, and 95-percent of light penetrates skin and interacts with the epidermis and dermis. Design house: LANCOME. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. Size: 1.0 oz. Style: LNTIMIFO14-A. Barcode: 3605975055153. Lancome / Teint Miracle Makeup Natural 320 Bisque (4w) 1.0 oz.