GigaTent Tekman 2 2-Person Tent, Multi

FEATURES: Designed to deliver comfort, reliability, & size to the backpacker looking for balance Lightweight design for use on long hikes with 5.75 lb. carry weight Coated polyester tent & fly fabric adds extra protection Comfortably sleeps two adults Oversized fully taped fly with gear vestibule Interior gear loft & 2 interior pockets 360 degree super fine “no-see-um” mesh windows & roof Two 8.5mm shock-corded fiberglass poles One room, one door, and 6 windows Includes backpack style carry pouch Interior Footprint: 7’ x 5” 48” interior height 7’ x 7’ outer footprint (with fly) Overall Weight: 5.75 lbs. Packing Dimensions: 23” x 5.5” x 5.5”