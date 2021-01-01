Targus 15.6" Intellect Advanced Backpack - TSB968GL

Get the essential protection you need in a compact, stylish design with the 15.6? Intellect Advanced Backpack. Designed to fit laptops up to 15.6?, this sleek, compact backpack makes it easy to hold all of your gear with a large main compartment, several storage and accessory pockets. The essential workstation within the front stash pocket makes accessing critical accessories easy. And the integrated trolley strap makes it effortless to attach to rolling luggage for a weightless carry. Made with comfort in mind, this lightweight pack also features an air mesh back panel that promotes airflow, and contoured shoulder straps that make sure the brunt of your pack?s weight on your shoulders is manageable.