Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone dauphine-style hands. No markers. The Movado dot appears at the 12 o'clocm position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Temo Series. Dress watch style. Movado Temo Black Dial Ladies Watch 0607295.