2 Pack Tempered Glass Case Compatible With Apple Watch Series 3 Series 2 Series 1 42mm

[Compatible] Specifically designed for Apple Watch 42mm Series 3/2/1. Ultra-thin PC case with screen protector fit for your watch perfectly. [Easy to Install] Snap-on design made the installation more easier without taking the straps off. [Double Protection] Durable PC case with tempered glass screen protector to prevents your Apple watch screen and edge from scratches and wear. [High Sensitivity] Ultra-Thin tempered glass film is with 99.99% transparency, guarantee touch sensitivity and give your watch a unique invisible protection. [Work with Charger] Charging directly, don't need to take off the watch case.