etica "Tempeste" top is crafted from a lofty poplin in a natural vegetable-based dye. Made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, grown without the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified seeds, using less water. Approx. 25"L from shoulder to hem Crew neckline Short puff sleeves Relaxed fit Slip-on style Organic cotton Unlined Machine wash cold Imported