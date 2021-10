Jacques Fath 0.5 oz. Tempete D'Automne Natural Parfum Spray DetailsTempte d'Automne is the name given by Jacques Fath to the very short haircut he proposed to his favorite and famous model Bettina: "You will be Divine". "I wanted Tempte d'Automne to represents Bettina's personality and play with her androgynous image through a dominant woody note." - Ccile Zarokian, perfumer. Tempte d'Automne is a contrasted fragrance with a great intensity and personality, opening with bright and vivid notes.