Give your style an opulent boost with the HOBO Tempo. Roomy interior for essentials. Top handle for easy carry. Interior pockets. 100% leather; Lining: 100% cotton. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 15 in Depth: 6 in Height: 13 in Strap Length: 23 in Strap Drop: 13 in Weight: 1 lb 14 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.