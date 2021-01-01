Brooks is proud to partner with Front Runners, a running club that promotes inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, through providing grants to help them continue giving and running in the name of love. Luck will be on your side every step of the way when you run in the Brooks St. Patty's Day Sock! Add some fun to your run in the lightweight Brooks Tempo Knit In Crew socks. Sold as a one-pair pack. Crew fit socks made from a cotton-poly blend for exceptional comfort, strength, and breathability. Features fun St. Patrick's Day colors and a Run Lucky graphic on front. Sold as one-pair pack. Moisture-wicking DrilayerÂ® Glide fabric moves sweat away from the skin for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Crew fit socks boast a rainbow stripe pattern and the text 'Run Proud' in the knit. Mesh zone at upper foot for ventilation and decreased weight. Crafted with athletic ribbed cuffs to help keep your socks in place when you're on the go. Targeted arch compression for a perfect fit. Crew sock sits above the ankle. Nylon reinforcement provides added heel and toe cushioning. Terry loop construction in forefoot, heel, and toe provides soft, low bulk cushioning. Flat toe seam provides protection against blisters caused by friction. Designed with moisture wicking fabric to help keep your feet feeling dry and comfortable all day. Ultra light cushion is designed for minimal bulk and maximum comfort. Crew-cut silhouette. Seamless toe closure helps reduce chafing. 96% DriLayer nylon, 4% spandex. 53% polyester, 25% nylon, 20% cotton, 2% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Made in the USA.