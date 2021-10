Powdery florals, bright fruit and soft wood are beautifully harmonized in Temptatio V, a quietly stunning composition first launched by V Canto in 2020. The opening is a luminous citrus floral expression of Italian lemon and mandarin merged with ylang ylang and Bulgarian rose. Fruits and flowers deepen and soften as the scent develops, mingling iris, jasmine and violet with spiced peach, passion fruit and just a hint of tangy black currant.