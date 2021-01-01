GEAR AID Tenacious Tape Mini Patches to Repair Jackets, Tents and Rain Gear, Black and Clear, 1.5” x 2.5”, 2 Pack

Repair holes and tears in down jackets, tents, rain gear and other outdoor gear with this fabric, peel-and-stick patch kit Use this ultra-strong adhesive tape that permanently bonds to nylon, polyester, GORE-TEX fabric, and vinyl (not for cotton, denim or natural fabrics) Cut to size and apply the patches on clean puffy coats, backpacks, ski pants, or gloves; includes six 1.5” x 2.5” and sealed with a waterproof coating Choose from all black nylon, all clear, or a combination of black and clear patches; nearly invisible repairs that won’t peel off during a wash Packaging may vary