Tennis Ball Letter Initial E Tote Bag

Rep' your favorite letter or initial and support your favorite sport in style. Makes a perfect look for anyone that loves tennis. Hit an ace and show off your love of the game with this cool design. Grab one for you and one for a teammate! Show off your favorite monogram letter with class. Makes a fantastic gift for birthdays, holiday gifts, and stocking stuffers. Makes a great gift for athletes, tennis players, coaches, and fans! Perfect for men, women, boys, and girls. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.