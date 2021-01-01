These Thorlos Tennis Crew 1-Pair Pack of tennis socks are designed to help protect your feet from the damaging effects of impact, shear and blistering common to the court. Crew socks that sit at the calf. Sold as one-pair pack. Thorlos Protection Level 3: Maximum (Provides the Maximum Protection for the most rugged and challenging activities and weather conditions). Extra THORÂ·LON provides a maximum tennis density padding to provide better durability, protection against shock, impact and shear forces. THORâ¢LON fabric THORâ¢LON fabric provides superior softness and durability. â¢ Moisture-wicking technology helps the fabric dry quickly for all day comfort. Lightweight padding in arch for better fit and arch support. Extended lightweight padding over toe to protect against fast stops and starts. 85% THORâ¢LON acrylic, 12% nylon, 3% spandex. Machine wash, air dry. Made in the USA.