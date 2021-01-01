Fear of God Tennis Sneaker in Cream Leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Lace-up front with drawcord fastening. Padded tongue and collar. Perforated leather along sides. Embossed logo lettering at heelAdditional laces included. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch heel. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch platform. FEAF-MZ81. FG80-034FLT. About the designer: Born in the streets of Los Angeles, Fear of God is a label from Creative Director and Founder, Jerry Lorenzo. Influenced by Lorenzo’s spirituality and diverse past, the collection combines both high fashion and street with an attention to detail using the finest materials.