Tenor repeating word Barbershop Quartet Singer Premium T-Shirt

Barbershop Quartet singer top for those that say I may look like I'm listening, but in my head, I'm singing barbershop. Don't fear the leads, tenors, basses or baritones. This repeating word quartet part is perfect for when life's a pitch & then you sing. A perfect Christmas, birthday or anniversary gift idea for the singer who loves music, accapella harmony & singing barbershop with a quartet or chorus. Say I sing barbershop! Get your barbershop quartet design & wear to a rehearsal or harmony contest. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.