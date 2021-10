A solid, sunny wash emboldens a pair of board shorts that move from water to land and back with four-way-stretch comfort and wick away moisture to dry quickly. Enhanced UV protection helps extend your fun in and out of the sun. 6" inseam; 23" leg opening; 11" front rise (size Medium) Zip fly with lace-up closure Front slant pockets; back zip-welt pocket Antimicrobial fabric engineered to inhibit the growth of odor-causing germs Moisture-wicking