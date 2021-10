Grab this funny Outfit with a slogan. make your day fun with sarcastic jokes and adult humor. show off cool ideas with quotes and look like a genius! Tequila Is Vegan as gift for people loving Party Alcohol Drinking Mexican This funny green Tequila Is Vegan Outfit present for drinkers, vegetarians, men, women, adults, kids, teens, youth, girls and boys for Birthday or Christmas 2019 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem