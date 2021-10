Polished, on-point dressing can still be relaxed and carefree. The Teresa Trouser Jeans by NYDJ are the ultimate feel-good style-giving you both comfort and confidence. A flattering, wide-leg fit that flares at the ankles gives you a taller, legs-for-days look. Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.